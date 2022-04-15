Errors doom Huskers in 3-2 loss vs. BYU

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska dropped the first game of Friday’s doubleheader with a 3-2 loss against BYU at Hawks Field.

The Huskers scored two runs on two hits and had three errors, while the Cougars totaled three runs on two hits and an error.

Shay Schanaman fell to 2-5 on the season after the complete-game effort on Friday. Schanaman allowed three runs, all unearned, on two hits and struck out five in seven innings.

Max Anderson was 1-for-2 with a solo home run, his third homer on the season. Jack Steil went 1-for-1 with a walk at the plate to record Nebraska’s other hit, while Griffin Everitt and Gabe Swansen drew one walk apiece.

Schanaman sat down the first six batters he faced before allowing a leadoff single in the top of the third.

Anderson began the bottom of the fourth by lifting a 2-1 pitch over the wall in right field for this third homer of the season to give Nebraska a 1-0 lead. Everitt was hit by the pitch and advanced to third on a pair of sacrifice bunts by Nick Wimmers and Brice Matthews, while doubling the Husker lead on a wild pitch to make it a 2-0 game.

A hit and a pair of Nebraska errors allowed BYU to plate three runs to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth. The Cougars had runners on second and third with one out after a errant throwing error on a play at second, before Dawsen Hall’s RBI single scored Austin Deming and Alex Sardina came home on a throwing error to tie the game at two. BYU took a 3-2 lead after a sacrifice fly to center by Ozzie Pratt.

Luke Sartori reached on a hit by pitch, followed by stealing second and advancing to third on a wild throw by the BYU catcher to put the tying run on third with one out in the bottom of the seventh. The Cougars’ Reid McLaughlin notched a strikeout and induced a flyout to end game one with a 3-2 win over the Big Red.

