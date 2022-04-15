Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here is a list of events in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Nebraska Repertory Theatre Presents Our Town

Our Town is a moving look at life in the small town of Grover’s Corners. This poignant American tale explores friendship, love and death, but most importantly, what it truly means to live. The production features the world premiere of a new score performed live to Thornton Wilder’s classic play.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., $15 to $40

Nebraska Women’s Softball

It’s going to be an exciting weekend! The Minnesota Gophers are coming to town for a three­ game series. It’s also Alumni Weekend! The softball program will honor the life and legacy of legendary former Major League Baseball player Jackie Robinson during the game on Friday. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the debut of Jackie Robinson, who broke the “baseball color line” and became the first African American athlete to play in MLB. Make sure to check out the great promotions happening all weekend long!

Friday 5 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m.; $7 reserved, $5 adult

Morrill Hall Presents Investigate Saturday Science Lab

You don’t want to miss this Saturday event. Explore interactive, hands-on science activities with Morrill Hall educators and learn skills that you can continue using after the sessions. Join them and discover new ways to think about science and natural history.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Free with museum admission

Frontier’s Shop ‘N Hop Event

Bring the kids and grandkids out to Frontier Harley-Davidson for the 2nd annual Shop ‘n Hop event. You can greet, meet and have a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny from 12pm-2pm! Don’t forget there will be a bounce house on site and goodie bags for the kids! They will also have a live DJ and food trucks. Get EGG-CITED!

Saturday 11 to 3 p.m.; Items for purchase

Try Archery

Want to see what archery is all about? Never held a bow before? Not sure where to begin? Try Archery is your place to start! This easy-going program covers basic range rules and procedures, along with starter techniques. Participants get to fling arrows on their very first visit!

Saturday 1-2 p.m.; $10 per person

