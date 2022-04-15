Advertisement

Huskers Men’s Gymnastics qualify for NCAA Finals with season-high team finish

(KSNB)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORMAN, Okla. (KOLN) - The Huskers traveled to the University of Oklahoma to compete in Day 1 of the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championships- Qualifiers at the Lloyd Noble Center on Friday afternoon.

The Huskers snagged a second-place finish with a final team score of 411.388, a season-high team score for NU. In addition to Nebraska, Illinois and Stanford will compete in the finals tomorrow evening, alongside the top three teams from session two.

Nebraska collected 2 career-highs and 3 season-highs during the competition. Donte McKinney landed third place on vault with a score of 14.733, and Dillan King claimed second place overall in high bar with a score of 13.866.

Up Next

The No.4 ranked Huskers are set to compete in session III of the NCAA Championships Finals. The championship will take place at the Lloyd Noble Center at 7:00 p.m. CT. The meet can be live streamed on www.SoonerSports.tv and will be broadcasted live by Stadium College Sports Central.

Fans can follow @NebraskaMensGym on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for live updates during the meet.

