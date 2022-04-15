Advertisement

LSO: Homeowner watches suspects steal cameras on real-time surveillance video

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a homeowner watched two men steal his game cameras on real-time surveillance video.

According to LSO, on Thursday around 8:45 a.m. a homeowner in northeast Lancaster County saw two men stealing one of his game cameras on a second camera.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the men ended up stealing both game cameras.

Deputies were able to get partial vehicle plate information, as well as a vehicle description, from the video surveillance footage.

Sheriff Wagner said investigators traced the vehicle to an address in Lincoln near 56th and Hartley Streets.

A search warrant was issued for an unattached garage and shed, according to deputies.

From there, Sheriff Wagner said deputies found 11 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies said they were able to find the two cameras inside one of the suspect’s vehicles.

LSO arrested 41-year-old Jeffrey Smith and 36-year-old Benjamin Buresh. They’re both facing possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of burglars tools charges.

