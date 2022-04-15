Advertisement

NDOT reports March 2022 traffic fatality toll

During the month of March 2022, twenty-nine people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by NDOT.(AP GraphicsBank)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -During the month of March 2022, 29 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

NDOT said these 29 fatalities occurred in 23 fatal crashes. Five of the 25 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, 11 were using seatbelts and nine had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

Seventeen of the fatalities were in rural locations. There were six fatalities on the interstate, 10 on other highways and 13 on local roads.

Three of the fatalities were pedestrians. One of the fatalities was a motorcyclist.

Icy roads and snow were a contributing factor in four fatality crashes resulting in five fatalities.

Comparison with Previous Years
January-MarchFatalitiesFatal Crashes% Change v. 2022 (Fatalities)
20227059X
20214536-36%
20204543-36%
20194438-37%
20185041-29%
2018-2021 Average4640-34%

There were 11 fatalities in March of 2021. Only 22 of the 60 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.

This report includes information available through April 14, 2022 from the Highway Safety Section, Traffic Engineering Division, Nebraska Department of Transportation. For additional information, contact NDOT Communication and Public Policy Division at (402) 479‑4512.

