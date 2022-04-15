Advertisement

Nebraska unemployment rate falls to 2%, lowest in state’s history

(WVLT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Both Nebraska’s and Iowa’s unemployment rates continue to steadily decline.

The Nebraska Department of Labor and the Iowa Workforce Development released unemployment numbers for March 2022.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 2% in March, down from 2.1% in February. The March rate is tied with Utah for the lowest unemployment in the country, and is the lowest in the state’s history.

Nebraska Commissioner of Labor John Albin says the employment rates both statewide and in the Lincoln metro are new records.

“The number of people employed statewide has reached another record high,” said Albin. “Both the statewide labor force employment of 1,037,823 and the Lincoln metro’s employment of 186,996 are record highs.”

Private industries in Nebraska which saw the most growth were mining and construction, leisure and hospitality, and trade, transportation, and utilities.

Iowa’s unemployment rate continues to decline as well. According to the Iowa Workforce Development, the March unemployment rate fell to 3.3%, down from 3.5% in February.

The total number of employed workers in Iowa’s workforce reached 1,637,100, in March, up from 1,626,800 in February.

While the number of workers in the leisure and hospitality industry increased in Nebraska, it dropped in Iowa. The state lost 2,800 leisure and hospitality jobs in March. However, retail - as well as trade, transportation, and utilities jobs, increased.

The national unemployment rate for March 2022 is 3.6%.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Gov. Ricketts, State Senators call out Charles Herbster following reports of sexual misconduct
LPD: Homeowner catches men trying to cut catalytic converter, fires shotgun at suspect’s SUV
Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on April 13.
Nebraska corrections worker accused of sexually abusing inmate
Charles Herbster
GOP state senator, seven other women say Charles Herbster groped them; he denies allegations
The marketplace gives Nebraska fans, brands and sponsors the ability to browse, book, pitch and...
Nebraska launches official NIL marketplace for Husker student-athletes

Latest News

The Nebraska State Capitol Building.
Battle over federal rental aid to Nebraska stirs up again
The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency provides tips on how to protect your home from...
Protecting your home from wildfires
Temporary campfire ban continues in Nebraska state parks
Omaha psychiatrist accused of having inappropriate relationships with patients
States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar
States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar