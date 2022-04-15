Advertisement

Nomi Health to sponsor $1 million in mental healthcare services for frontline workers

Nomi Health has announced it will sponsor $1 million in mental healthcare services for...
Nomi Health has announced it will sponsor $1 million in mental healthcare services for frontline workers across several states.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nomi Health has announced it will sponsor $1 million in mental healthcare services for frontline workers across several states.

To deliver the care, Nomi Health has partnered with Tava Health. Tava has partnered with many healthcare institutions to offer online therapy and mental health education.

The program will begin, in Nebraska, on June 1.

Workers in frontline care professions will be eligible to receive up to 12 free sessions per person. Individuals wishing to find out more information or apply for these services should visit https://www.tavahealth.com/nomi.

