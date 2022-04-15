Advertisement

‘Pink Moon’ heralds spring, Passover

April's version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.
April's version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The full moon will not be called blue this weekend. Instead, it will be called pink!

NASA said the “Pink Moon” will illuminate the sky from early Friday to Monday morning. The moon should be at its peak fullness Saturday afternoon.

This version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.

The “Pink Moon” honors its spring arrival, so it will not actually be the color pink.

It’s also known as the “Fish Moon” because, as coastal tribes note, it appears at the same time the shad fish swim upstream to spawn.

And it’s called a “Passover Moon” because its appearance coincides with the Jewish holiday.

Passover begins at sundown Friday and ends the following week at nightfall on April 23.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Gov. Ricketts, State Senators call out Charles Herbster following reports of sexual misconduct
LPD: Homeowner catches men trying to cut catalytic converter, fires shotgun at suspect’s SUV
Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on April 13.
Nebraska corrections worker accused of sexually abusing inmate
Charles Herbster
GOP state senator, seven other women say Charles Herbster groped them; he denies allegations
The marketplace gives Nebraska fans, brands and sponsors the ability to browse, book, pitch and...
Nebraska launches official NIL marketplace for Husker student-athletes

Latest News

Wallaby escapes Memphis Zoo
Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after severe storms
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Two men rescued in Alabama flood waters
Two men rescued after truck is swept away by flood waters in Alabama
Frank James made his first court appearance on Thursday.
New York subway shooting suspect in court