Protecting your home from wildfires

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Arapahoe Fire and Rescue said the Road 739 Fire is 80 percent contained as of Thursday night, but that hot spots still exist.

Crews also warn the region is in a critical fire weather advisory. In fact, 98 percent of Nebraska is still in a drought and that these conditions are expected to continue for some time.

The fire burned around 30,000 acres. It was started with a dead tree flying into a power line.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said there are ways to prevent fires from destroying your home. They suggest keeping combustible items away from your home, have a survival kit ready to go at all times, map out a primary evacuation route, including alternate routes in case your intended route is blocked, and lastly, talk with your family about a safety plan sooner rather than later.

NEMA also suggests downloading their app as well as the Red Cross app. Ready.gov and the National Weather Service are also good resources on how to prepare.

