Temporary campfire ban continues in Nebraska state parks

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The temporary ban on campfires remains in effect at central and western Nebraska state parks as drought conditions have triggered extreme fire danger. Additional parks may be added if drought conditions persist.

Because of regularly changing conditions, guests should call park areas prior to arrival to determine whether a fire ban is in effect. Parks will make determinations by working with local emergency managers and fire departments.

Those recreating in areas where campfires are allowed should use extreme caution and take precautions, including keeping fires small, contained in provided fire rings, attended at all times, and having a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby in case of spread.

Campfires should be properly extinguished with water until all coals have completely cooled.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.