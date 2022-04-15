Advertisement

Temporary campfire ban continues in Nebraska state parks

(WKYT)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The temporary ban on campfires remains in effect at central and western Nebraska state parks as drought conditions have triggered extreme fire danger. Additional parks may be added if drought conditions persist.

Because of regularly changing conditions, guests should call park areas prior to arrival to determine whether a fire ban is in effect. Parks will make determinations by working with local emergency managers and fire departments.

Those recreating in areas where campfires are allowed should use extreme caution and take precautions, including keeping fires small, contained in provided fire rings, attended at all times, and having a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby in case of spread.

Campfires should be properly extinguished with water until all coals have completely cooled.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Gov. Ricketts, State Senators call out Charles Herbster following reports of sexual misconduct
LPD: Homeowner catches men trying to cut catalytic converter, fires shotgun at suspect’s SUV
Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on April 13.
Nebraska corrections worker accused of sexually abusing inmate
Charles Herbster
GOP state senator, seven other women say Charles Herbster groped them; he denies allegations
The marketplace gives Nebraska fans, brands and sponsors the ability to browse, book, pitch and...
Nebraska launches official NIL marketplace for Husker student-athletes

Latest News

The Nebraska State Capitol Building.
Battle over federal rental aid to Nebraska stirs up again
The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency provides tips on how to protect your home from...
Protecting your home from wildfires
Omaha psychiatrist accused of having inappropriate relationships with patients
States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar
States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar