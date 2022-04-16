Advertisement

“Ace’s Place” playground honors late child at Bowlin Stadium

One Nebraska couple went through the darkest times, losing their child unexpectedly. On...
One Nebraska couple went through the darkest times, losing their child unexpectedly. On Saturday, he was remembered as a playground was dedicated in his honor.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Nebraska couple went through the darkest times, losing their child unexpectedly. On Saturday, he was remembered as a playground was dedicated in his honor.

Ace’s Place officially opened at Bowlin Stadium Saturday afternoon. The playground at Nebraska softball’s complex is named after Ace Michael Moudy.

Ace died unexpectedly in his sleep a few years ago. He spent his last day taking in a Nebraska softball game and playing in the outfield. His parents, Megan and Mike, played softball and football for the Huskers.

After three years of planning and raising funds, the playground is ready to go

“He already licked the playground, so it’s broken in and ready to go,” said Megan. “It’s just really exciting to have a place to explain his brother and his last day and it’s really special to have something to go to for years to come.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toppers employee Dalton Robinson and his family
Lincoln business rallies around sick employee
The emerald ash borer is killing ash trees all throughout Lincoln, and some of those trees...
Dead tree falls on Lincoln family’s home as they wait for city to remove it
LSO: Homeowner watches suspects steal cameras on real-time surveillance video
Omaha psychiatrist accused of having inappropriate relationships with patients
Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Gov. Ricketts, State Senators call out Charles Herbster following reports of sexual misconduct

Latest News

It’s no secret that businesses struggled during the pandemic. One local bar and grill is...
Risky’s to take off Sundays to give staff a break
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the Drug Impaired Driving...
LSO to participate in Drug Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 33rd and Randolph Streets on Saturday at around 2:15...
Two people injured after three-vehicle crash in southeast Lincoln
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Norman and Old Cheney Roads on Saturday at around...
UPDATE: Crash in south Lincoln takes down fence and brick wall