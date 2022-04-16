Crash in south Lincoln takes down fence and brick wall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Norman and Old Cheney Roads on Saturday at around 11:30 a.m.

According to a reporter on the scene, three vehicles seem to be involved in the incident. A portion of a small brick wall and part of a fence were damaged.

LPD is still investigating this incident. Stay tuned to 1011 NOW for the latest information.

