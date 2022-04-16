Dead tree falls on Lincoln family’s home as they wait for city to remove it

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Emerald ash borer is killing ash trees all throughout Lincoln, and some of those trees still have not been removed.

One of them recently fell onto a Lincoln family’s home, costing them thousands of dollars. That tree is now blocking their driveway, their garage and could cost them at least $3,000 to repair their roof.

The tree is just one of many the city has on their list to remove. It’s been on their list for over a year.

On Tuesday, one of the limbs fell onto Samuel and Alyssa Prunty’s driveway, hitting their home.

“That’s the most frustrating part,” Alyssa said. “The tree shouldn’t even be here right now, and now we have to deal with paying our deductible to get our roof fixed.”

Alyssa said the limb fell from the strong winds right before the storm. She normally parks her van in that spot. She said she left her house minutes before it happened.

“It was during peak hours,” she said. “When our kids were playing outside, and we do play in the front yard so it could’ve come down on somebody. I’m glad it was just my house.”

Since September, the city has removed 409 ash trees. Initially, their goal was to remove 1,000 trees each year. Now, that number is 800. But they still aren’t close to meeting that goal. They said significant storm damage from days like Tuesday put them further behind.

“When that happens essentially all of community forestry staff and their attention is directed towards cleaning up after those storm events immediately and then starting to work through prioritized work on removing trees that were identified,” Lynn Johnson, Director of Lincoln Parks and Recreation said.

This isn’t the first time a limb has fallen onto the Prunty’s yard. The first one fell back in 2020. The other fell last year. Last spring, the city told them the tree would be removed, but they are still waiting.

“It finally damaged property and it’s just not okay,” Alyssa said.

The Pruntys’ said they reported the fallen limb to the city, but no one has responded yet. They are still getting a second estimate on their home, so the cost of the damage could potentially increase.

