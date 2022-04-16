Huskers open series against Gophers with 7-0 Win

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team (31-9) picked up its 16th-consecutive win Friday night with a 7-0 victory against Minnesota (18-16). The Huskers moved to 11-0 in the Big Ten while the Gophers fall to 5-5 in conference play.

The Huskers were led by senior Olivia Ferrell in the circle who recorded her 12th complete game and fifth shutout this season. Ferrell held the Gophers to only three hits on the day.

Cam Ybarra paced the Big Red offense, finishing the night 2-for-3 with a double and solo home run. Sydney Gray added a home run while Abbie Squier notched a two-run double.

Autumn Pease (10-9) recorded the loss in the circle for Minnesota. Pease pitched 3.2 innings, giving up six hits and four runs.

The Huskers were the first to get on board with two runs in the first inning. With one out, Ybarra notched her ninth double of the year with a ball to the fence in right-center. Sydney Gray followed with a smashed ball over the right field fence for a two-run homer to take an early 2-0 lead.

The Gophers looked to respond in the third inning. A double put a runner in scoring position, but UM was unable to capitalize.

NU added three more in the bottom of the third. Brooke Andrews led off with a single bunt to the pitcher. With one out, Ybarra was walked, but Gray popped up for the second out. Mya Felder hit a deep single to left field, scoring one and advancing to second on the throw. Abbie Squier had a bases-clearing double down the left field line, scoring two. The Huskers extended the lead, 5-0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Ybarra smashed her eighth homer of the season with a deep ball down the right field line to make it a 6-0 game.

Minnesota looked to score in the top of the sixth. After a ground out, walk and a fly out, a single up the middle, put two runners on, including one in scoring position. However, a fielder’s choice ground ball got NU out of the inning.

The Huskers added one more run in the sixth inning. With one out, singles from Ava Bredwell and Caitlynn Neal put a runner in scoring position. A single from Peyton Glatter, scored Bredwell to make it 7-0.

Minnesota looked to cut the lead in the top of the seventh. With two outs, a single and a walk put runners in scoring position. A ground out to Ferrell sealed the 7-0 victory for the Big Red.

The Huskers return to action Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. (CT) for game two against the Gophers. The game can be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required). Fans can follow the action on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call by Nate Rohr and Mattie Fowler Burkhardt. Prior to the beginning of the game, Ace’s Place Dedication ceremony will begin at 12:15 p.m. (CT).

