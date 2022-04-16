Advertisement

LPD responds to three-vehicle crash in southeast Lincoln

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 33rd and Randolph Streets on Saturday at around 2:15...
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 33rd and Randolph Streets on Saturday at around 2:15 p.m.(Nicole Griffith)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 33rd and Randolph Streets on Saturday at around 2:15 p.m.

According to LFR, three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people were transported from the scene, and others were treated and released. No life-threatening injures were reported.

LPD is investigating this incident. Stay tuned to 1011 NOW for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toppers employee Dalton Robinson and his family
Lincoln business rallies around sick employee
The emerald ash borer is killing ash trees all throughout Lincoln, and some of those trees...
Dead tree falls on Lincoln family’s home as they wait for city to remove it
LSO: Homeowner watches suspects steal cameras on real-time surveillance video
Omaha psychiatrist accused of having inappropriate relationships with patients
Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Gov. Ricketts, State Senators call out Charles Herbster following reports of sexual misconduct

Latest News

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Norman and Old Cheney Roads on Saturday at around...
Crash in south Lincoln takes down fence and brick wall
Nebraska baseball drops both in double-header to BYU
The emerald ash borer is killing ash trees all throughout Lincoln, and some of those trees...
Dead tree falls on Lincoln family’s home as they wait for city to remove it
City Behind on Tree Removal
City Behind on Tree Removal