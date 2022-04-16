LPD responds to three-vehicle crash in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 33rd and Randolph Streets on Saturday at around 2:15 p.m.

According to LFR, three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people were transported from the scene, and others were treated and released. No life-threatening injures were reported.

LPD is investigating this incident. Stay tuned to 1011 NOW for the latest information.

