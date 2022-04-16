Advertisement

LSO to participate in Drug Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the Drug Impaired Driving...
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the Drug Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign from April 19, 2022 thru April 23, 2022.(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the Drug Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign from April 19 thru April 23.

The campaign focuses on cracking down on drunk and drug-impaired drivers through high-visibility enforcement and saturation patrols.

LSO will increase the number of deputies in marked patrol vehicles during the mobilization, with the additional deputies concentrating their efforts on traffic law violations and the detection of impaired driving violations from 10:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m.

Overtime compensation for the additional deputies working during the mobilization will be paid through a mini-grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

