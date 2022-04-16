Neal powers Huskers past Gophers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team moved to 32-9 and 12-0 in Big Ten Conference play after an 11-0 victory over Minnesota (19-17-1, 5-6 Big Ten) in five innings. Among eight Huskers who recorded a hit, Caitlynn Neal led the Big Red, finishing the day 3-for-3 with 6 RBIs including a double and a home run.

Kaylin Kinney (3-1) recorded her second complete-game shutout this season in the circle for Nebraska. Kinney struck out three batters, walked one and held the Gophers to only three hits.

In the circle for the Gophers, Autumn Pease (10-10) earned the loss. Pease pitched 2.2 innings, giving up eight hits and six runs.

Nebraska held Minnesota to only three hits on the day and allowed only one runner to reach scoring position. A single in the top of the first and a two-out walk put a Gopher in scoring position, but Kinney was able to strikeout the batter to get NU out of the inning.

The Huskers were the first to score with two runs in the bottom of the second. Mya Felder led off with a single to left field followed by a single from Abbie Squier to center field. With one out, Caitlynn Neal hit a bases-clearing double to right center to take the 2-0 lead.

The Big Red added six more runs in the bottom of the third. Cam Ybarra led off with a single to left field followed by a single from Sydney Gray up the middle. Felder reached base on an error to score Ybarra. With one out, Ava Bredwell hit a single to score one. Neal followed it up with a two-run homer over the right field fence. Peyton Glatter added a single while Brooke Andrews smashed the second homer of the season for two more runs. NU extended the lead to 8-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Nebraska tallied three more runs. With one out, Abbie Squier singled followed by a walk for Bredwell. Caitlynn Neal doubled to center to score two more. Peyton Glatter singled to left field followed by a single for Brooke Andrews. An error on a throw scored Neal for an 11-0 victory over Minnesota.

The Huskers return to action Sunday, April 17, for the final game of the series. Nebraska will take on Minnesota at 12 p.m. (CT) at Bowlin Stadium. Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call by Nate Rohr and Mattie Fowler Burkhardt. It will also be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required).

