Precipitation Chance Easter Sunday

By Brandon Rector
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Part of the area will have a chance at seeing precipitation for the second half of the weekend. Below average temperatures continue for most locations through Tuesday. There are a few decent chances for showers and thunderstorms next week.

An upper level disturbance will move through the area Easter Sunday. Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas will be mostly cloudy to cloudy in the morning with a chance of rain and snow early, then becoming a chance of rain late morning. If you are going to church, brunch or an Easter egg hunt, you will want to have an umbrella or rain jacket with you just in case. For those that see snow, a trace to a tenth of an inch is possible. For those that see rain, a trace to a tenth of an inch is possible. Decreasing clouds are expected in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the 40s in part of Eastern Nebraska to the upper 60s in Southwest Nebraska. It will be breezy with winds south and southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Winds will become northwest in Western Nebraska in the afternoon.

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Monday will be a breezy day with below average temperatures across the area. There is a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday. Both of those days look to be windy too. Above average temperatures return for the second half of next week. There is another decent chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

