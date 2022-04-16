Advertisement

Risky’s to take off Sundays to give staff a break

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s no secret that businesses struggled during the pandemic. One local bar and grill is closing one day a week in order to give their staff a break.

Risky’s Sports Bar and Grill has been in business for 30 years. Locals know them for only closing one day out of the year, and that’s the Forth of July. But for the next couple weeks they’re closing on Sundays to give their staff a well-deserved break.

Hanging on the door outside Risky’s are two signs. One is the updated hours for the bar, the other is says they’re short staffed and working double time.

The general manager said they’re struggling getting back to being fully staffed, especially in the kitchen.

Right now is a slow season for the business with not a lot of sports going on, so it was a good time to take this break.

“It’s kind of crazy to ask people to work six to seven days straight,” said Dustin Baumgartner, General Manager. “Sixty hours a week and not get a break. Luckily our owner and upper management are understanding and see that break needed to happen.”

Last Sunday was the first Sunday Risky’s closed. They’ll be closed Sunday and the following Sunday. The general manager said they should be back to normal in a couple weeks once more staff is trained up.

Risky’s currently has 22 employees and the general manager would like to have two to three more, mainly in the kitchen. They’re actively hiring and willing to train both front and back of house staff.

