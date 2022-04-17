Portion of Salt Creek Levee Trail to close April 18

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Salt Creek Levee Trail will be closed between Park Boulevard and the Jamaica North Trail for a trailside repair project beginning Monday, April 18.

The project is expected to be completed by April 29. Trail users may use Speedway Circle and the Jamaica North Trail to bypass the closed section.

For more information on trails, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

