Portion of Salt Creek Levee Trail to close April 18

(WAFB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Salt Creek Levee Trail will be closed between Park Boulevard and the Jamaica North Trail for a trailside repair project beginning Monday, April 18.

The project is expected to be completed by April 29. Trail users may use Speedway Circle and the Jamaica North Trail to bypass the closed section.

For more information on trails, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

