Cool and Breezy Monday

By Brandon Rector
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below average temperatures are in the forecast for the beginning of the week. Above average temperatures are likely for much of the second half of the upcoming week. The weather pattern looks to be active with several chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy. High temperatures should be mainly in the 50s. Winds will be north and northwest at 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and maybe even a few isolated thunderstorms as an upper level disturbance moves across the area. The best chance of rain looks to be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the upper 40s to low 50s in far Eastern Nebraska to the upper 70s to low 80s in the panhandle. High temperatures on Wednesday look to be mainly in the 60s. Tuesday should be windy and Wednesday breezy.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

A warm front moving through the area Thursday brings another chance of showers and thunderstorms. A storm system looks to move through the region Friday and Saturday so there is another decent chance of showers and thunderstorms. There might be some strong to severe storms to deal with those days too so stay tuned to the forecast in the days ahead. Above average temperatures should return for Thursday through Saturday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

