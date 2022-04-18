Eastern Nebraska Rotary Clubs help Ukrainian refugees as Russian invasion continues

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As the Russian invasion on Ukraine continues, millions have left their home country. Right now, groups in Nebraska are in Poland helping those refugees as they flee for safety.

Rotary Clubs in eastern Nebraska are helping to provide hotels and meals in Poland for Ukrainian refugees.

“I didn’t know where to go and where to live,” Svitlana Pakholkova, a Ukrainian refugee said.

She’s a mother of two. She left for Poland shortly after the invasion.

“In a hour, we are in a good hotel with the supplies, with the food, and with the Wi-Fi,” Pakholkova said. “It’s like a miracle.”

Pakholkova said she is grateful for groups like the Rotary for supporting her as she tries to resettle.

“I am very grateful to who gave money, who gave their time, and who gave their house for us and really served us so much,” Pakholkova said.

It’s been two months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries, like Poland.

“Two million refugee families have come to Poland,” Barbara Bartle from Rotary District 5650 said. “Twenty percent of those are in Warsaw.”

Bartle is working with Executive Travel’s Operation Safe Harbor Ukraine as they resettle nearly 200 refugees.

“We were able to jump right in,” Bartle said. “The first day I arrived we were headed over to the east train station for a family arriving.”

The Rotary has also sent medical supplies to Ukrainians injured during the war. They’ve collected trauma items like gauze and splints.

“We’ve gotten some really amazing supplies,” Carol Horner from Rotary District 5650 said. “Stuff that is really desperately needed from little hospitals and departments here and there and it’s just added up. We have been really amazed at the turnout.”

Additional groups in Nebraska are helping out Ukrainians, including the People’s City Mission. They are collecting diapers and wipes at their help center near 70th and O Streets.

