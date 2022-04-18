Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts signs two bills to protect Nebraska’s water rights

Governor Pete Ricketts signed two bills on Monday meant to protect Nebraska’s water rights for generations.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Governor Pete Ricketts signed two bills on Monday meant to protect Nebraska’s water rights for generations.

The $200 million LB 1023 is aimed at improving already existing water resources. This has money to build 3,600 acre lake off the Platte River between Lincoln and Omaha to construct Marina at Lake McConaughy and expand the Marina at Lewis And Clark Lake.

LB 1015 allows Nebraska to build a canal on the South Platte River which flows from Colorado to Nebraska. This is better known as the Perkins County Canal Project. The Governor said it’ll protect Nebraska’s water flow from Colorado for the future.

“It emphasize the importance of these projects, especially this Perkins county Canal project, to assure we’ll continue to have the water resources for the future,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts. “If we allow Colorado to take our water, it’s that much less water we’ll have for Lincoln drinking water.”

Now there will be studies done to ensure the state can go forward with these projects. The state estimates the project will take eight to 10 years to finish.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 33rd and Randolph Streets on Saturday at around 2:15...
UPDATE: Two people injured after three-vehicle crash in southeast Lincoln
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Norman and Old Cheney Roads on Saturday at around...
UPDATE: Crash in south Lincoln takes down fence and brick wall
Bike Crash in Cass County
Lincoln bicyclist injured in Cass County after being hit by truck
Latest poll shows dead heat in Nebraska’s GOP governor’s race

Latest News

The Team Jack Foundation is once again giving back to a good cause. A lucky winner could be...
Team Jack Foundation hosts car raffle for cancer research
Gov. Ricketts signs two bills to protect Nebraska’s water rights
Gov. Ricketts signs two bills to protect Nebraska’s water rights
Nebraska girl gifted “Go Baby Go” car for birthday
Nebraska girl gifted “Go Baby Go” car for birthday
Multiple bystanders are believed to have saved the life of a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s...
Witnesses credited with saving deputy after crash
7-Day Outlook
Tuesday Forecast: More clouds...more wind...still cool