Gov. Ricketts signs two bills to protect Nebraska’s water rights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Governor Pete Ricketts signed two bills on Monday meant to protect Nebraska’s water rights for generations.

The $200 million LB 1023 is aimed at improving already existing water resources. This has money to build 3,600 acre lake off the Platte River between Lincoln and Omaha to construct Marina at Lake McConaughy and expand the Marina at Lewis And Clark Lake.

LB 1015 allows Nebraska to build a canal on the South Platte River which flows from Colorado to Nebraska. This is better known as the Perkins County Canal Project. The Governor said it’ll protect Nebraska’s water flow from Colorado for the future.

“It emphasize the importance of these projects, especially this Perkins county Canal project, to assure we’ll continue to have the water resources for the future,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts. “If we allow Colorado to take our water, it’s that much less water we’ll have for Lincoln drinking water.”

Now there will be studies done to ensure the state can go forward with these projects. The state estimates the project will take eight to 10 years to finish.

