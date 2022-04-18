Advertisement

Lincoln bicyclist injured in Cass County after being hit by truck

Bike Crash in Cass County
Bike Crash in Cass County(Cass County Sheriff's Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 39-year-old Lincoln man suffered critical injuries after being hit by a truck while riding his bike on Friday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the accident took place at 286th and the Mopac Trail around 11:30 a.m.

A press release states a Ford 450 was traveling northbound on 286th Street as the truck was approaching the area of the MoPac Trail he saw a bicyclist that was Eastbound on the MoPac trail cross onto 286th Street.

The truck was unable to stop and struck the bicyclist.

The man riding the bike was a 39 year old male from Lincoln and was wearing a helmet. He was transported to Bryan LGH Hospital Trauma Center by Elmwood Ambulance with Cass County Emergency Management ALS with very critical injuries.

The Investigation is on-going.

