Advertisement

LPD looking for driver who crashed into traffic signal box causing $30k in damage

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are looking for a person who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a traffic signal box Sunday along Highway 2.

Officers were called to the scene around midnight.

Officials think a westbound car was attempting to turn southbound onto south 70th Street, when it left the road and struck a traffic signal box.

The vehicle fled the scene.

LPD said the vehicle caused about $30,000 in damage.

Police are describing the car as silver or grey, possible a Nissan or Honda.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 33rd and Randolph Streets on Saturday at around 2:15...
UPDATE: Two people injured after three-vehicle crash in southeast Lincoln
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Norman and Old Cheney Roads on Saturday at around...
UPDATE: Crash in south Lincoln takes down fence and brick wall
It’s no secret that businesses struggled during the pandemic. One local bar and grill is...
Risky’s to take off select Sundays to give staff a break
One Nebraska couple went through the darkest times, losing their child unexpectedly. On...
“Ace’s Place” playground honors late child at Bowlin Stadium

Latest News

A Convoy of Hope truck will arrive in Lincoln on April 22 to collect baby wipes and diapers...
People’s City Mission collecting diapers for Ukraine families
People’s City Mission collecting diapers for Ukraine families
Local venue sees increase in events while recovering from the pandemic
Local venue sees increase in events while recovering from pandemic
One Nebraska couple went through the darkest times, losing their child unexpectedly. On...
“Ace’s Place” playground honors late child at Bowlin Stadium