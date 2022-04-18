LPD looking for driver who crashed into traffic signal box causing $30k in damage
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are looking for a person who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a traffic signal box Sunday along Highway 2.
Officers were called to the scene around midnight.
Officials think a westbound car was attempting to turn southbound onto south 70th Street, when it left the road and struck a traffic signal box.
The vehicle fled the scene.
LPD said the vehicle caused about $30,000 in damage.
Police are describing the car as silver or grey, possible a Nissan or Honda.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 402-475-3600.
