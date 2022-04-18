Advertisement

Man shot in chest, killed in Omaha

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:30 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a 22-year-old man has died after being shot in the chest late Sunday night.

They were first alerted to the situation when the victim, Eltio Plater Jr., showed up at a hospital just after 11 p.m. Police found a crime scene at a gas station a block south of 60th and Ames.

Officers at the scene told 6 News that Plater was transferred to another hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or leave a tip on the Omaha Crime Stoppers website or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

