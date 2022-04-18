Mercy City Church celebrates first in-person Easter Service since the pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln churches not only celebrated Easter, but also held in-person services on Sunday. After two years of online services, one Lincoln church celebrated where it all began.

Mercy City Church was started in 2015 and held its first Easter service at the Cornhusker hotel. After two years of online services, the Church was able to gather together again.

When Mercy City Church opened, they didn’t have a building to call their own. They held their services out of Dawes Middle School, but weren’t able to use the building for Christmas or Easter, the churches biggest holidays.

“One of the funny things about having church in a Middle School is they said you’re not allowed to use the building on Christmas and Easter,” said Karrie Erikson, Co-Pastor. “And as a church, we were kind of like that’s kind of the main things, the main holidays. And so we got an idea. It was only a couple months after we started to find somewhere else to have our Easter services.”

That’s when they had the idea to have church at the Cornhusker hotel. In 2020, those services were put on hold and moved online. After two years, Mercy City Church was able to gather together once again.

“We just feel like it’s our home away from home and so we were able to get back down here,” said Erikson. “We love being here. Just being able to welcome people back without masks just really being able to have service the way we wanted to have service for Easter.”

Erikson said they started with the ballroom at the Cornhusker, but quickly outgrew it. She said between the two services, they now have between 700 to 1,000 people.

“We decided to do it here so that we could make it a big event and invite as many people as possible to be a part of it,” said Erikson.

Erikson said it’s a fun day for the kids as well, with bounce houses, games and an appearance from the Easter Bunny.

“(The) main thing we love to know is that people can feel welcome here,” said Erikson. “That people can be a part of what we’re doing and anyone can come and be a part of it.”

After seven years as a church, Erikson said they are opening their building in Havelock next week for their first ever Sunday service.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.