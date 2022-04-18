Advertisement

Monday will be cool and breezy

By Brad Anderson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The below average temperatures will continue for a couple more days in the Lincoln area. Milder temperatures will return by Wednesday with rain chances also increasing.

Mostly sunny, breezy and cool Monday afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Cool temperatures for Monday afternoon.
Cool temperatures for Monday afternoon.(1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and cold Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows in the upper 20s with an east-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Cold temperatures expected early Tuesday morning.
Cold temperatures expected early Tuesday morning.(1011 Weather)

Mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 50s with a southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Much warmer in western Nebraska. Cool and windy in eastern Nebraska.
Much warmer in western Nebraska. Cool and windy in eastern Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Temperatures will gradually warm up this week but the weather pattern will also become more unsettled. There will be several chances of rain this week, especially in eastern Nebraska.

Potential accumulative precipitation across Nebraska from Monday through Sunday. Scattered...
Potential accumulative precipitation across Nebraska from Monday through Sunday. Scattered showers and a few t'storms will be possible.(1011 Weather)

Warmer temperatures are expected by mid week with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Warmer and potentially wetter conditions expected this week.
Warmer and potentially wetter conditions expected this week.(1011 Weather)

