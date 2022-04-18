Monday will be cool and breezy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The below average temperatures will continue for a couple more days in the Lincoln area. Milder temperatures will return by Wednesday with rain chances also increasing.
Mostly sunny, breezy and cool Monday afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Mostly clear and cold Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows in the upper 20s with an east-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 50s with a southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
Temperatures will gradually warm up this week but the weather pattern will also become more unsettled. There will be several chances of rain this week, especially in eastern Nebraska.
Warmer temperatures are expected by mid week with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.
