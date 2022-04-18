Advertisement

Nebraska girl gifted “Go Baby Go” car for birthday

Aubrey Morgan is getting some freedom back after being involved in a serious car crash that...
Aubrey Morgan is getting some freedom back after being involved in a serious car crash that caused a spinal cord injury.(Madison Pitsch)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s a special birthday for one Nebraska girl who is recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln.

Aubrey Morgan is getting some freedom back after being involved in a serious car crash that caused a spinal cord injury. Aubrey celebrated her third birthday on Monday. It wasn’t the typical party though, she spent her third birthday at Madonna doing therapy.

Aubrey Morgan is getting some freedom back after being involved in a serious car crash that...
Aubrey Morgan is getting some freedom back after being involved in a serious car crash that caused a spinal cord injury.(Madison Pitsch)

For her birthday, Aubrey was gifted a custom Go Baby Go Car. It’s a modified ride-on car for children who experience limited mobility. Aubrey has already put some mileage on it, she got to drive around the pediatric unit hallways while her Madonna Care Team cheered her on.

Because of the serious car accident, Aubrey is unable to walk and depends on her mom to get around. Her mom said she was excited to see Aubrey’s eyes light up at the possibility of being able to do something on her own.

“She saw her car and it brought her so much joy knowing that she can control it and do something without me doing it for her,” said Abbey Morgan, Aubrey’s Mom.

The car was developed specifically for Aubrey by Madonna’s Institute for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering. A car seat and adapters were added to make it safe for Aubrey to ride.

Aubrey’s mom said her daughter really loves the car so far, adding it doesn’t seem like Aubrey will be getting out of it any time soon.

Aubrey Morgan is getting some freedom back after being involved in a serious car crash that...
Aubrey Morgan is getting some freedom back after being involved in a serious car crash that caused a spinal cord injury.(Madison Pitsch)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 33rd and Randolph Streets on Saturday at around 2:15...
UPDATE: Two people injured after three-vehicle crash in southeast Lincoln
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Norman and Old Cheney Roads on Saturday at around...
UPDATE: Crash in south Lincoln takes down fence and brick wall
Bike Crash in Cass County
Lincoln bicyclist injured in Cass County after being hit by truck
Latest poll shows dead heat in Nebraska’s GOP governor’s race

Latest News

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
7-Day Outlook
Tuesday Forecast: More clouds...more wind...still cool
Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help.  ...
Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate