Nebraska girl gifted “Go Baby Go” car for birthday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s a special birthday for one Nebraska girl who is recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln.

Aubrey Morgan is getting some freedom back after being involved in a serious car crash that caused a spinal cord injury. Aubrey celebrated her third birthday on Monday. It wasn’t the typical party though, she spent her third birthday at Madonna doing therapy.

Aubrey Morgan is getting some freedom back after being involved in a serious car crash that caused a spinal cord injury. (Madison Pitsch)

For her birthday, Aubrey was gifted a custom Go Baby Go Car. It’s a modified ride-on car for children who experience limited mobility. Aubrey has already put some mileage on it, she got to drive around the pediatric unit hallways while her Madonna Care Team cheered her on.

Because of the serious car accident, Aubrey is unable to walk and depends on her mom to get around. Her mom said she was excited to see Aubrey’s eyes light up at the possibility of being able to do something on her own.

“She saw her car and it brought her so much joy knowing that she can control it and do something without me doing it for her,” said Abbey Morgan, Aubrey’s Mom.

The car was developed specifically for Aubrey by Madonna’s Institute for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering. A car seat and adapters were added to make it safe for Aubrey to ride.

Aubrey’s mom said her daughter really loves the car so far, adding it doesn’t seem like Aubrey will be getting out of it any time soon.

Aubrey Morgan is getting some freedom back after being involved in a serious car crash that caused a spinal cord injury. (Madison Pitsch)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.