NReport Podcast: Nebraska Coach Rhonda Revelle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from April 18: Nebraska Coach Rhonda Revelle.

Kevin Sjuts and Bill Schammert are joined by Nebraska Softball coach Rhonda Revelle as her team is riding an 18-game win streak and has finally found themselves in the Top 25. The undefeated Huskers are in the driver’s seat for a possible Big Ten Championship

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search “huskers” or “nreport”. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and leave a review.

The NReport Podcast is your weekly look at Nebraska Huskers Athletics from the #1 sports team in Lincoln. You’ll hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Husker athletes and staff. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search “nreport or “huskers”.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.