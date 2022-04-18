Advertisement

People’s City Mission collecting diapers for Ukraine families

A Convoy of Hope truck will arrive in Lincoln on April 22nd to collect baby wipes and diapers donated from the Lincoln community.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the war in Ukraine lingers on, the People’s City Mission is teaming up with Convoy of Hope to provide diapers and baby wipes to families in the war-torn country.

Convoy of Hope is an international relief agency with warehouses and distribution centers in Ukraine. They said diapers are one of the biggest needs and has asked the People’s City Mission to help with donations.

A Convoy of Hope truck will arrive in Lincoln on April 22 to collect baby wipes and diapers donated from the Lincoln community. Pastor Tom with the People’s City Mission said this semi-truck will be able to support thousands of babies across Ukraine.

“It’s a great way to help out, because if we all just do a little bit you change a lot,” Pastor Tom said. “(If) we get a lot of people just buying a package of diapers we can fill a semi and just change things over in Ukraine for so many infants and little kids that wear diapers.”

You can drop off wipes or diapers at the People’s City Mission Help Center at 6800 P Street or the shelter at 110 Q Street. If you can’t donate at the locations, you can buy them from the People’s City Mission Amazon Wishlist.

