Advertisement

Rise in ‘at-home’ COVID tests could skew case counts, experts say

A Rise in at-home testing could mean experts are undercounting COVID-19 cases even more than...
A Rise in at-home testing could mean experts are undercounting COVID-19 cases even more than before.(STRINGR)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s a lot easier these days to get “at-home” COVID-19 tests, but many of those test results are not being reported, leading to a drastic undercount of cases.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates only 7% of positive COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are now being detected.

That would mean case rates are actually more than 14 times higher than officially reported.

While cases have been undercounted throughout the pandemic in some states, including Ohio and New York, no longer use positivity rates in the fight against COVID.

The CDC is now emphasizing hospitalization rates over case counts.

To get a more reliable count of COVID-19 cases, the National Institute of Health is now working with laboratories to help streamline easier ways to report test results.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 33rd and Randolph Streets on Saturday at around 2:15...
UPDATE: Two people injured after three-vehicle crash in southeast Lincoln
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Norman and Old Cheney Roads on Saturday at around...
UPDATE: Crash in south Lincoln takes down fence and brick wall
Bike Crash in Cass County
Lincoln bicyclist injured in Cass County after being hit by truck
Latest poll shows dead heat in Nebraska’s GOP governor’s race

Latest News

The Team Jack Foundation is once again giving back to a good cause. A lucky winner could be...
Team Jack Foundation hosts car raffle for cancer research
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Zelenskky: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Gov. Ricketts signs two bills to protect Nebraska’s water rights
Gov. Ricketts signs two bills to protect Nebraska’s water rights
Nebraska girl gifted “Go Baby Go” car for birthday
Nebraska girl gifted “Go Baby Go” car for birthday
Multiple bystanders are believed to have saved the life of a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s...
Witnesses credited with saving deputy after crash