Troopers on patrol for drunk, drug-impaired driving

The Nebraska State Patrol is joining law enforcement agencies across the country this week to...
The Nebraska State Patrol is joining law enforcement agencies across the country this week to raise awareness on the dangers of drunk or drug-impaired driving. The effort will include troopers working throughout the entire state.(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol is joining law enforcement agencies across the country this week to raise awareness on the dangers of drunk or drug-impaired driving. The effort will include troopers working throughout the entire state.

Troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime across Nebraska this week as part of the initiative. Troopers will be performing high-visibility patrols as part of the effort. The initiative will focus on priority counties identified by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The effort will include focus on both passenger vehicles and commercial motor vehicles.

“Impaired driving increases risk to everyone on the road, not just the impaired driver,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Whether that impairment comes from use of alcohol, illegal drugs, or even some prescription medication, it’s critical to never get behind the wheel impaired.”

NSP’s portion of this effort is made possible thanks in part to grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

