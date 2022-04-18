Troopers stay busy across Nebraska on Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were busy throughout the state on Sunday, with multiple incidents leading to arrests.

Early Sunday, NSP dispatchers received a call about a reckless Nissan Altima traveling on Interstate 80. At approximately 12:40 a.m., a trooper located the vehicle as it was stopped on the exit ramp at mile marker 231. The trooper contacted the driver and detected impairment.

During the traffic stop, troopers located methamphetamine in the vehicle. There were also two young children in the backseat of the vehicle. The driver, Dezjia Davis, 33, and passenger, Taylor Davis, 27, both of Fernley, Nevada, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, child abuse – no injury, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dezjia Davis was also arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and improper child restraint. Both were lodged in Dawson County Jail. The children were placed in protective care.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., NSP was alerted to a shoplifting incident that had occurred at Walmart in Lexington. A short time later, at the I-80 rest area near Brady, a trooper located a Toyota Prius that was believed to be involved in the incident. The trooper contacted the driver at the rest area. A search of the vehicle revealed numerous stolen items, as well as methamphetamine. The driver, Brett Avila, 41, of Glendale, Colorado, was lodged in Lincoln County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, and theft by receiving stolen property.

Late Sunday evening, NSP was notified that the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to locate a stolen vehicle that had been involved in an attempted burglary at a convenience store near Gibbon. At approximately 11:10 p.m., troopers located the stolen vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 10, near Kilgore Road, in Buffalo County. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

After a few minutes, the vehicle came to a stop and the driver fled into a field. Troopers were able to locate the driver a short time later and take him into custody without further incident. The driver, Joshua Lester, 33, of Kearney, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, theft, obstruction of a peace officer, and driving under suspension. He was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

