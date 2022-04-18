Tuesday Forecast: More clouds...more wind...still cool

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An unsettled week ahead with several chances for showers and thunderstorms...

It looks like a bit of a “pattern-change” this week...with a couple of spring storm systems traversing the Central Plains. For the first time all spring...more widespread shower-and-thunderstorm “chances” will occur. I’m sure that not everyone in need of moisture will see it...and places that do receive rain will wish they had gotten more...but the “potential” for some beneficial moisture looks better this week than it has for awhile. As is always the= cast this time of year...any shower-and-thunderstorm chance may also include some severe weather...so we’ll be closely watching that this week as well. At this time...the Friday/Friday night weather system looks to pack the most significant severe weather threat, but that can always change...so please stay tuned to the latest forecasts as the week trudges along.

Temperatures will bounce around significantly this week...with a “split” between warm-and-cool on Tuesday from west-to-east...then more seasonal highs statewide on Wednesday...followed by warmer-than-average numbers Thursday...and downright hot readings for many locations by Friday.

Lows tonight will slide back into the 20s-and-30s again...with the chilliest in the east.

Tuesday AM Lows (KOLN)

High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the chilly 50s in the east...to the 70s and lower 80s in the west.

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

Not nearly as cold tomorrow night...with lows mainly in the 40s-and-lower 50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will be in the “seasonal” range...with mid 60s-to-low 70s.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will reach the low-to-mid 70s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs on Friday soar into the low 80s-to-low 90s with gusty southerly winds.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook provides us with shower-and-thunderstorm chances on six-of-the-next-seven days...with the first-half of Wednesday...second-half of Thursday...and Friday-into-Saturday looking like the best chances for precipitation in the Lincoln-area. Temperatures start in the 50s, then rise into the 80s by Friday...before cooling back into the 60s by Sunday-Monday.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.