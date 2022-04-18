Advertisement

Witnesses credited with saving deputy after crash

Multiple bystanders are believed to have saved the life of a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s...
Multiple bystanders are believed to have saved the life of a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputy this morning when his patrol vehicle was involved in a crash on the Heartland Expressway in Scottsbluff.(MGN)
By NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Multiple bystanders are believed to have saved the life of a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputy this morning when his patrol vehicle was involved in a crash on the Heartland Expressway in Scottsbluff.

The incident occurred this morning at approximately 7:20 a.m. MT, when the deputy was involved in a single-vehicle crash. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the crash. Preliminary investigation shows that the deputy suffered a medical incident while driving his marked patrol vehicle on Highway 71, south of the Highway 26 junction. The vehicle then left the roadway and struck an embankment. The collision caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Multiple witnesses saw the incident occur and rushed to assist the deputy. The deputy was unconscious when the witnesses arrived at the scene. They were able to extract the deputy from the vehicle and pull him to safety, away from the vehicle and fire. Emergency personnel arrived on scene shortly thereafter and began care for the deputy. He was transported to Regional West Medical Center, where he is alert and in good condition.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy as Josh Ruzicka, 39, of Gering.

“Our entire department is very grateful for the quick actions taken by the witnesses to remove Deputy Ruzicka from the vehicle,” said Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman. “We would also like to thank the Scottsbluff Police Department, Scottsbluff Fire Department, Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department, and Valley Ambulance for their assistance.”

Copyright 2022 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 33rd and Randolph Streets on Saturday at around 2:15...
UPDATE: Two people injured after three-vehicle crash in southeast Lincoln
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Norman and Old Cheney Roads on Saturday at around...
UPDATE: Crash in south Lincoln takes down fence and brick wall
Bike Crash in Cass County
Lincoln bicyclist injured in Cass County after being hit by truck
Latest poll shows dead heat in Nebraska’s GOP governor’s race

Latest News

The Team Jack Foundation is once again giving back to a good cause. A lucky winner could be...
Team Jack Foundation hosts car raffle for cancer research
Gov. Ricketts signs two bills to protect Nebraska’s water rights
Gov. Ricketts signs two bills to protect Nebraska’s water rights
Nebraska girl gifted “Go Baby Go” car for birthday
Nebraska girl gifted “Go Baby Go” car for birthday
7-Day Outlook
Tuesday Forecast: More clouds...more wind...still cool