Advertisement

Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed on Easter after being hit by a van in a driveway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.

Once everyone had gotten out of the van, the woman didn’t see her granddaughter in front of the vehicle and hit her as she went to leave.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The crash is under investigation

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 33rd and Randolph Streets on Saturday at around 2:15...
UPDATE: Two people injured after three-vehicle crash in southeast Lincoln
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Norman and Old Cheney Roads on Saturday at around...
UPDATE: Crash in south Lincoln takes down fence and brick wall
It’s no secret that businesses struggled during the pandemic. One local bar and grill is...
Risky’s to take off select Sundays to give staff a break
One Nebraska couple went through the darkest times, losing their child unexpectedly. On...
“Ace’s Place” playground honors late child at Bowlin Stadium

Latest News

Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of whipped cream attacks
Deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before...
Large alligator saunters through Florida neighborhood
Deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before...
Large alligator crawls through Florida community
LPD File Photo
LPD looking for driver who crashed into traffic signal box causing $30k in damage