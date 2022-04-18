Advertisement

ZZ Top coming to Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - ZZ Top is bringing its Raw Whisky Tour to Pinewood Bowl in August.

The show will take place Sunday, August 21, 2022, with special guest Gov’t Mule. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for over a half-century, delivering rock, blues, and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, that transcend geography and language.

WHAT:  ZZ Top: Raw Whisky Tour

WHEN:  Sunday, August 21, 2022

SHOWTIME:  7:00 p.m. / Doors 6:00 p.m.

ON-SALE DATE:  Friday, April 22 @ 10 a.m.

VENUE:  Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln, Nebraska

MORE INFORMATION: www.pinewoodbowltheater.com

Buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com, the Official Ticketmaster app, or buy tickets at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. If you have further questions, please call the Ticket Office at 402.904.5641 and leave a voice message or email boxoffice@pinnaclebankarena.com.

