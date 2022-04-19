Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas teen believed to be kidnapped

Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at approximately 9:15 p.m. Monday, April 18.(Arkansas State Police)
By Amanda Alvarado and Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for 16-year-old Trynytee Case who they believed has been kidnapped.

Authorities say Trynytee left work around 9:15 p.m. Monday night, KAIT reports.

Authorities say that Trynytee and a coworker at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery were walking to their vehicles parked a block away when an unknown white female asked if she could use Trynytee’s phone.

The woman claimed that she was “lost and her parents were staying in a condo in Hot Springs.” She said that she needed to use the GPS coordinates and asked Trynytee to move closer to her car.

As this was happening, Trynytee’s coworker went to get her car that was parked at a nearby parking garage. When she returned, Trynytee was nowhere to be found.

After several unsuccessful attempts to contact the teen, authorities say her mother finally got through to her. Trynytee told her mother that “everything is fine,” when a man got on the phone and demanded “$10,000 dollars for her return or they would kill and cut up the victim.”

The phone line went dead and no one has heard from her since.

Authorities pinged her cellphone which was last reported headed south on U.S. Highway 7, south of Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Trynytee was last seen wearing a hoodie with a “Pour Some Sugar on Me” logo, legging-style pants and white tennis shoes. She is described as being 5 foot 6 inches and weighing 115 pounds. She has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Sgt. Scott Lampinen with the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-651-7711 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bike Crash in Cass County
Lincoln bicyclist injured in Cass County after being hit by truck
Latest poll shows dead heat in Nebraska’s GOP governor’s race
Lincoln Police at the scene of a pick-up truck vs. bicyclist crash at Cotner & A Street Monday...
Lincoln Police investigating truck vs. bicyclist crash
LPD File Photo
LPD looking for driver who crashed into traffic signal box causing $30k in damage
The namesake of a local cafe has passed away. Virginia D. Keifer, of Virginia's Travelers Cafe,...
Namesake for Virginia’s Travelers Cafe passes away

Latest News

FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Judge won’t lower bond for school shooting suspect’s parents
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The...
Uber drops mask mandate for riders, drivers
Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize
A biker captured video of an apparent road rage incident in Texas. (KTRK, ANONYMOUS CYCLIST, CNN)
Road rage against cyclist caught on camera