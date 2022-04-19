Advertisement

Bredwell earns Big Ten freshman of the week honors

Ava Bredwell
Ava Bredwell(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Ava Bredwell was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week Monday following a big week in the Huskers’ perfect 5-0 week over Iowa and Minnesota. 

A Shawnee, Kan., native, Bredwell produced at least one hit in each of the five games and multiple hits in three contests. She finished the week 9-for-14 (.643) with one triple, six RBIs and six runs scored, averaging more than one hit, one RBI and one run per game. In game one of the doubleheader against Iowa, Bredwell went 2-for-3 with a career-high five RBIs.

In game two, Bredwell added two more hits, finishing the doubleheader 4-for-5. In the weekend sweep of Minnesota, Bredwell finished 5-for-9. In game one, Bredwell had one hit and one run. In game two, Bredwell finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run. The freshman finished the weekend going 3-for-4 in the finale, scoring twice. 

Bredwell is batting .366 on the season (26-for-71) with 15 RBIs, 23 runs, two doubles, two triples and two home runs. The freshman has made 29 starts for the Big Red this year, and the Huskers are 26-3 in her 29 starts.

This is Bredwell’s first Big Ten Freshman of the Week award. The last Husker to be named Big Ten Freshman of the week was Billie Andrews on May 4, 2021.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bike Crash in Cass County
Lincoln bicyclist injured in Cass County after being hit by truck
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 33rd and Randolph Streets on Saturday at around 2:15...
UPDATE: Two people injured after three-vehicle crash in southeast Lincoln
Latest poll shows dead heat in Nebraska’s GOP governor’s race
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Norman and Old Cheney Roads on Saturday at around...
UPDATE: Crash in south Lincoln takes down fence and brick wall

Latest News

Lincoln Christian Baseball off to hot start in 2022.
Lincoln Christian baseball finds success in second season
Lincoln Christian baseball 10 pm
Lincoln Christian baseball 10 pm
Lincoln Christian baseball off to hot start in 2022
Lincoln Christian baseball off to hot start in 2022
Listen to The NReport Husker Podcast with Kevin Sjuts and Bill Schammert.
NReport Podcast: Nebraska Coach Rhonda Revelle