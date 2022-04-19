Bredwell earns Big Ten freshman of the week honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Ava Bredwell was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week Monday following a big week in the Huskers’ perfect 5-0 week over Iowa and Minnesota.

A Shawnee, Kan., native, Bredwell produced at least one hit in each of the five games and multiple hits in three contests. She finished the week 9-for-14 (.643) with one triple, six RBIs and six runs scored, averaging more than one hit, one RBI and one run per game. In game one of the doubleheader against Iowa, Bredwell went 2-for-3 with a career-high five RBIs.

In game two, Bredwell added two more hits, finishing the doubleheader 4-for-5. In the weekend sweep of Minnesota, Bredwell finished 5-for-9. In game one, Bredwell had one hit and one run. In game two, Bredwell finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run. The freshman finished the weekend going 3-for-4 in the finale, scoring twice.

Bredwell is batting .366 on the season (26-for-71) with 15 RBIs, 23 runs, two doubles, two triples and two home runs. The freshman has made 29 starts for the Big Red this year, and the Huskers are 26-3 in her 29 starts.

This is Bredwell’s first Big Ten Freshman of the Week award. The last Husker to be named Big Ten Freshman of the week was Billie Andrews on May 4, 2021.

