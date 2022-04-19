Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford passes away

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford revealed the heartbreaking news that Ashford passed away Tuesday morning.

In February, Ashford told 6 News that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer. He said he started to lose his left side and couldn’t walk well. “I didn’t think it was a tumor. I had some heart issues impacted by pulmonary hypertension,” he said at the time. He was about to undergo treatment.

In a statement on Ashford’s Facebook page, his family wrote, “We are broken-hearted to announce Brad passed away early this morning. His death was peaceful though much too premature. He loved you all so much and the time you have taken these past two months to visit, call, write, or text have meant the world to him and to us. He was positive through the end and would want you to take today and every day to give yourself a pat on the back for a job well done, tell your loved ones you love them, read some history to learn something, and reach out to lift up your fellow human. Details about the services will be coming soon.”

In his last Facebook post Ashford wrote on Easter Sunday that he was, “grateful for so many things like family, excellent healthcare, and the new hope this season brings. I hope you all find joy with family and friends and that we continue to care for one another.”

Ashford, a Democrat, served Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional district from 2015 until 2017 and served 16 years in the state legislature.

He was 72 years old.

Reaction from Bradford’s fellow Nebraskans was swift.

State Senator Adam Morfeld said, “While I never served with him I had the honor of working with him on healthcare issues. He cared deeply about his family, community, and constituents. He will be greatly missed.”

Kara Eastman, who unsuccessfully ran in the same Congressional district as a Democrat and lost Ashford’s endorsement to her opponent Republican Rep. Don Bacon, said, “I worked with Brad Ashford for several years before we ran against each other in Congress. He was always kind and helpful. My thoughts are with his family - many of whom I got to know throughout the campaigns.”

Martie Cordaro, president of the Omaha Storm Chasers, said, “Our community lost a tremendous public servant this AM. Peace to Brad Ashford and prayers & comfort to his family.”

