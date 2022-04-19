Advertisement

Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford passes away

Brad Ashford
Brad Ashford(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford revealed the heartbreaking news that Ashford passed away Tuesday morning.

In February, Ashford told 6 News that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer. He said he started to lose his left side and couldn’t walk well. “I didn’t think it was a tumor. I had some heart issues impacted by pulmonary hypertension,” he said at the time. He was about to undergo treatment.

In a statement on Ashford’s Facebook page, his family wrote, “We are broken-hearted to announce Brad passed away early this morning. His death was peaceful though much too premature. He loved you all so much and the time you have taken these past two months to visit, call, write, or text have meant the world to him and to us. He was positive through the end and would want you to take today and every day to give yourself a pat on the back for a job well done, tell your loved ones you love them, read some history to learn something, and reach out to lift up your fellow human. Details about the services will be coming soon.”

In his last Facebook post Ashford wrote on Easter Sunday that he was, “grateful for so many things like family, excellent healthcare, and the new hope this season brings. I hope you all find joy with family and friends and that we continue to care for one another.”

Ashford, a Democrat, served Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional district from 2015 until 2017 and served 16 years in the state legislature.

He was 72 years old.

Reaction from Bradford’s fellow Nebraskans was swift.

State Senator Adam Morfeld said, “While I never served with him I had the honor of working with him on healthcare issues. He cared deeply about his family, community, and constituents. He will be greatly missed.”

Kara Eastman, who unsuccessfully ran in the same Congressional district as a Democrat and lost Ashford’s endorsement to her opponent Republican Rep. Don Bacon, said, “I worked with Brad Ashford for several years before we ran against each other in Congress. He was always kind and helpful. My thoughts are with his family - many of whom I got to know throughout the campaigns.”

Martie Cordaro, president of the Omaha Storm Chasers, said, “Our community lost a tremendous public servant this AM. Peace to Brad Ashford and prayers & comfort to his family.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bike Crash in Cass County
Lincoln bicyclist injured in Cass County after being hit by truck
Latest poll shows dead heat in Nebraska’s GOP governor’s race
Lincoln Police at the scene of a pick-up truck vs. bicyclist crash at Cotner & A Street Monday...
Lincoln Police investigating truck vs. bicyclist crash
LPD File Photo
LPD looking for driver who crashed into traffic signal box causing $30k in damage
The namesake of a local cafe has passed away. Virginia D. Keifer, of Virginia's Travelers Cafe,...
Namesake for Virginia’s Travelers Cafe passes away

Latest News

Drivers will be handing out M&Ms to passengers over the next few days with the message ‘thank...
Nebraska Transit Week: StarTran giving M&M’s to passengers
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Brad's Tuesday Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Forecast
Lincoln Police at the scene of a pick-up truck vs. bicyclist crash at Cotner & A Street Monday...
Lincoln Police investigating truck vs. bicyclist crash