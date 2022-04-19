Frank tabbed Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Senior Koty Frank has been named the Big Ten Baseball’s Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday morning.

Frank started on the mound for the Huskers in Nebraska’s combined one-hitter vs. BYU in the series opener. The combined one-hitter was the first for the Big Red since Nate Fisher, Robbie Palkert and Colby Gomes teamed up in a 2-0 win at Baylor on March 9, 2019.

The Tushka, Okla., native pitched 6.2 innings in the no-decision, tying his career-high set earlier this season vs. Northwestern State. Frank’s final line on the night included one hit, seven strikeouts and zero walks in the shutout performance. With Frank on the mound, BYU managed to only have one baserunner reach second base.

