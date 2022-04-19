High gas prices put pressure on Lincoln industries and operations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With gas prices being high, it might make some individuals reconsider their transportation options or find other ways to save money. That’s something many industries are figuring out as fuel costs impact their operations.

Two of those organizations impacted in the capitol city include Lincoln Public Schools and the Food Bank of Lincoln. Both rely on fuel for day-to-day operations and said they are feeling the effects.

The Food Bank of Lincoln serves 16 counties in southeast Nebraska to bring food to those who need it the most.

“We rely so much, especially here in Nebraska,” said Alynn Sampson, vice president of operations and Impact. “You know we are not producing mass quantities of citrus fruits or strawberries. We have to bring all of that here to Nebraska and that costs money.”

The Food Bank said the cost of production plus getting them transported to Nebraska have gone up about 70%.

“What ,maybe two years ago, (would) have cost us maybe, $2,000 or $3,000 to get a semi-load of, say, oranges to the food bank. Its now costing us $7,000,” Sampson said.

The Food Bank said the increase in prices has resulted in being more efficient in the areas they serve. LPS has seen similar issues with high gas prices and a shortage of bus drivers.

“We were paying $2.17 a gallon for diesel fuel in August, and now the last shipment we got was $4.52 for diesel fuel,” said Ryan Robley, director of transportation with LPS.

LPS Transportation said they have a 20,000 gallon diesel fuel tank which is refilled twice a month, fueling 162 buses. Based off Monday’s prices of nearly $5 a gallon, that adds up to almost $200,000 a month.

Both LPS and the Food Bank said it comes down to budgeting to make sure they can do their jobs.

“The food banks making decisions much like of lot of the neighbors that we’re serving,” Sampson said.

To overcome costs, LPS said they’ve downsized 23 bus routes, and the Food Bank said they are working to consolidate how many trips they can make to different areas, as well as where they get their food.

