Lincoln Airport to follow TSA Directive on Mask Mandate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For the time being, travelers will no longer be required to wear masks on things like planes and other forms of public transportation. This comes after a federal ruling out of Florida overturned the mandate, but those traveling out of Lincoln, at least for the rest of Monday, were still masked.

The Lincoln Airport said that they are going to follow the TSA directive and will make masking optional, effective Tuesday morning. This comes after they received guidance from the North American Airports Council.

For those who work in the travel industry in Lincoln, they said the change is a welcome one and will likely bump their already busiest season.

“May to the middle of September,” said Steve Glenn of Executive Travel. “So this is perfect timing. It’s basically gonna be flashing a green light to the travel industry for travelers and business travelers as well because it kind of removes one more barrier for some people”

Travel numbers, even before this ruling, were closer to what we saw pre-pandemic in 2019.

“We think this is just one more giant step to heal the industry that has just been devastated by COVID,” said Glenn.

Monday a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC’s mask mandate for airplanes and public transit, saying the federal agency exceeded its authority.

“This is obviously a disappointing decision,” said Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary. “The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit. "

An administration official Monday evening said agencies are still reviewing the decision, but for now the mask requirement is not in effect, so TSA will not be enforcing it.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.