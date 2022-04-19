Advertisement

Lincoln Christian baseball finds success in second season

team jack car raffle for cancer research
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Christian Crusaders baseball program is in the midst of just their second full season at the varsity level and are 12-1 in Class B.

Except for a 2-run loss against Omaha Roncalli, the Crusaders have been perfect, even beating two Class A opponents Omaha South and Lincoln High, in shutout fashion.

The Crusaders remaining six games come against Class B opponents with winning records.

