Lincoln Christian baseball finds success in second season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Christian Crusaders baseball program is in the midst of just their second full season at the varsity level and are 12-1 in Class B.

Except for a 2-run loss against Omaha Roncalli, the Crusaders have been perfect, even beating two Class A opponents Omaha South and Lincoln High, in shutout fashion.

The Crusaders remaining six games come against Class B opponents with winning records.

