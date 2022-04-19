Lincoln Christian baseball finds success in second season
Published: Apr. 18, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Christian Crusaders baseball program is in the midst of just their second full season at the varsity level and are 12-1 in Class B.
Except for a 2-run loss against Omaha Roncalli, the Crusaders have been perfect, even beating two Class A opponents Omaha South and Lincoln High, in shutout fashion.
The Crusaders remaining six games come against Class B opponents with winning records.
