LIVE AT 4 PM: Gov. Ricketts to host bill signing ceremony

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts will hold a signing ceremony for LB-1261e Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday at 4 p.m., Gov. Ricketts will give remarks on LB-1261e. The bill adopts the Nebraska Higher Blend Tax Credit Act, new provisions of the ImagiNE Nebraska Act, the Nebraska Advantage Rural Development Act and the Urban Redevelopment Act.

The final reading of the bill passed in the legislature on April 13 with a 46-0 vote.

