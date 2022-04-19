Advertisement

Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize

Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on his mother’s house. The rest he plans to put away for retirement.(Iowa Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (Gray News) – A man in Iowa said a ticket-printing mistake was a happy accident that led to his $1 million Mega Millions win.

Josh Buster said when he asked for five easy-pick plays for Friday’s drawing, the clerk initially just printed one play from the lottery terminal, according to the Iowa Lottery.

The clerk then printed four more plays on a separate ticket.

“I feel like that changed the numbers that I would have gotten if he had put them all on one instead of making that mistake,” Buster said.

Buster, a restaurant prep chef, realized he had won big early Saturday.

“I got up to go to work early in the morning. I opened up the lottery app and scanned my tickets,” he recalled. “I always keep my tickets in the console of my car. And I scanned it in the car and freaked out and ran back inside.”

Buster said he was having trouble believing what he was seeing, so he double-checked the winning lottery numbers online.

He claimed his prize Monday at Iowa Lottery headquarters.

Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on his mother’s house. The rest he plans to put away for retirement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bike Crash in Cass County
Lincoln bicyclist injured in Cass County after being hit by truck
Latest poll shows dead heat in Nebraska’s GOP governor’s race
Lincoln Police at the scene of a pick-up truck vs. bicyclist crash at Cotner & A Street Monday...
Lincoln Police investigating truck vs. bicyclist crash
LPD File Photo
LPD looking for driver who crashed into traffic signal box causing $30k in damage
The namesake of a local cafe has passed away. Virginia D. Keifer, of Virginia's Travelers Cafe,...
Namesake for Virginia’s Travelers Cafe passes away

Latest News

FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Judge won’t lower bond for school shooting suspect’s parents
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The...
Uber drops mask mandate for riders, drivers
A biker captured video of an apparent road rage incident in Texas. (KTRK, ANONYMOUS CYCLIST, CNN)
Road rage against cyclist caught on camera