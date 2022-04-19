Advertisement

Masks no longer required on StarTran buses

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Effective immediately, masks are no longer required on StarTran buses.

The decision follows an April 18 court ruling ending the national mask mandate on public transportation. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time. StarTran will continue to review and update its policies as necessary.

For more information on StarTran routes, schedules, and transit job applications, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov.

