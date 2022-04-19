Masks no longer required on StarTran buses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Effective immediately, masks are no longer required on StarTran buses.

The decision follows an April 18 court ruling ending the national mask mandate on public transportation. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time. StarTran will continue to review and update its policies as necessary.

For more information on StarTran routes, schedules, and transit job applications, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov.

LIVE: Mask Mandate Update MASK CONFUSION: Bill Schammert 1011 NOW is breaking down what travelers need to know if they're flying out of Lincoln or Omaha, or taking the train, as mask rules are unexpectedly changing. Posted by 1011 News on Monday, April 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.