Missing inmate arrested in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Omaha Police Department. Brandon Bridgeford was taken into custody on Friday, April 15 at 36th and L Streets. He has been charged with flight to avoid arrest and theft of a stolen vehicle.

Bridgeford failed to return to CCC-O after going to his place of work on January 18. He started his sentence on November 4, 2011. Bridgeford was sentenced to 18 to 26 years on charges out of Douglas County to include two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking. He has a tentative release date of February 17, 2024.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

