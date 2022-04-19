More clouds, wind and cool temperatures Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Windy with cool temperatures will continue on Tuesday along with more clouds in eastern Nebraska. Western Nebraska will see the biggest warm up Tuesday afternoon. A storm system will move across Nebraska Tuesday night into Wednesday morning triggering scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Warmer temperatures expected Wednesday through Friday with chances of rain late Thursday and then again on Friday.

Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and cool for the Lincoln area on Tuesday. Highs in the upper 50s with a south-southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Big warm up in western Nebraska. Cool and windy in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Not as cold Wednesday morning. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers Wednesday morning, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon with the high in the upper 60s. South wind becoming northwesterly 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Warmer temperatures in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Most of Thursday is looking dry, mostly sunny and breezy with highs returning into the 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning. Partly sunny, breezy and warm on Friday with scattered thunderstorms again possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Cooler temperatures expected on Sunday and Monday.

Warming trend continues through Friday with chances of rain. (1011 Weather)

